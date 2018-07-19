Leitrim's Étáin needs votes to "Play the Picnic"

Singer songwriter Étáin Sweeney Keogh from Dromahair has been announced as one of the 30 finalists in the 'Play the Picnic Competition' run by 2fm and the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Étáin told the paper, "In order to get into the top ten and get a spot at Electric Picnic, I need to win a public vote." She said "It's a really worthwhile cause and would mean a lot to me to get to play EP."

Voting closes July 27th. To vote you have to text PICNIC30 to 50300 and the cost of the text (€2) goes to the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Étáin, named after a mythical celtic fairytale is a 20 year old singer-songwriter. Étáin began writing at an early age, drawing on her childhood spent by the Lake Isle of Inisfree to match cinematic imagery with her ethereal vocal melodies. With influences ranging from Joni Mitchell to Johnny Rotten, it is no surprise that her award-winning debut EP, 'Sacred Renditions', is a gentle nod to the past while retaining a social consciousness and pop sensibility that is firmly grounded in modern life.

The talented lady is playing at De Nieuwe Anita in Amsterdam Tuesday July 24. She is expecting to be recording another EP for release early next year.

