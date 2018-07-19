Opening date confirmed for Lough Allen Blueway Water Park

The operators of Leitrim's newest attraction, Blueway Water Park have confirmed that it is to open to the public on Monday next, July 23 at 12.30pm.

Located on Lough Allen the facility is situated beside the Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo.

The Waterpark is made up of 1,600 square meters of inflatable trampolines, obstacles, slides, logs, bongo blobs, cliff jumps and rope swings.

The Blueway Water Park will be suitable for all the family from six years upwards and a Leitrim welcome will be extended to individuals, groups and families.

