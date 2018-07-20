Watch | AA Roadwatch advise caution on slippy roads following rainfall

After weeks of dry weather last night and this morning saw the first period of prolonged rainfall in quite some time and while the farmers may be rejoicing at the sight of a downpour, for motorists there are a number of challenges they should be aware of.

The AA have advised that roads can be slippy when it rains after a dry spell due to rubber, oil and other materials build up and cause roads to become slippy after the first rainfall.

Motorists are advised to slow down, increase breaking distances and use gentle manoeuvres.