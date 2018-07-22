New Pieta House Services to begin in Sligo and cover Co Leitrim

It has been announced the counselling services of Pieta House are to be offered from the end of August from Sligo serving the surrounding areas including Leitrim.



The news was announced by a new voluntary committee established to support the services.

Pieta House offer free counselling services to people with suicidal ideation and/or engaging in self-harm, or to avail of suicide bereavement counselling.



The initial service will run for two days a week located in the Northside Community Centre, Forthill, Sligo.

In 2006, Pieta House opened its doors in Lucan, Dublin and they have seen and helped over 30,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm.



Chairperson of the Pieta House Sligo Committee Corey Whyte said, “It is fantastic news that Pieta House services will now be available to the people of Sligo, Leitrim and surrounding areas. The support for the work of Pieta House in the northwest has been huge, and a reflection of the good work that is done to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.”



Anyone wishing to get in touch with the new committee can do so at DarknessIntoLightSligo@hotmail.com or Darkness Into Light Sligo on Facebook.

Anyone wishing to avail of the services of Pieta House can Freephone: 1800 247 247 or Free text Help to 51444.