Search on for missing man in Ballinamore

The search is on in the Ballinamore area this morning for a local man, missing from the early hours of Sunday, July 22.

The man in his 30s was last seen on Main Street, Ballinamore Saturday night. He was reported missing yesterday, Monday July 23.

Enquiries have been made locally and Gardai have viewed CCTV in the town. Additional Garda resources are expected in the town this morning to search the local areas including the canal.

More details as we get it on www.leitrimobserver.ie