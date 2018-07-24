Watch: Go on a journey through time: King's Trail Roscommon

King's Trail, an all day theatrical heritage bus tour to Roscommon's most iconic heritage sites, promises to bring you on a journey through time.

From Gaelic Ireland to the Birth of the Irish Free State, visitors can experience Rathcroaghan Visitor Centre, King House in Boyle, Strokestown Park House and Lough Key Forest Park.

At each location on the tour you will be introduced to a dedicated site guide in full period costume who will bring the fascinating history and stories of their site to life before your eyes.

The tour is available every Saturday until September and tickets are €30 for adults and €25 for children, you get the bus from Boyle.

For more information or to book your place visit www.unabhan.ie

