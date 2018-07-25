Warning that border counties are at risk of economic decline

The Border region counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo are at risk of economic decline according to the Q2 2018 edition of the IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index .

National job vacancies in Q2 2018 grew by 7% year-on-year (YoY) and by 1% quarter-on-quarter.

Job vacancy growth came primarily from urban areas, like Dublin (+6% YoY), Cork (+24% YoY) and Limerick (+32% YoY), but rural counties such as Kerry (+32% YoY) and Meath (+24% YoY) also posted increases.

However, job vacancies in the Border county of Cavan dropped by 27% YoY.

In Leitrim, vacancies dropped by 17% YoY.

Counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan have the lowest job vacancy rates in the country.

In both Cavan and Leitrim, the rate has dropped by almost 15% year-on-year. This is a direct result of a continued lack of investment.