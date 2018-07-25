Full time permanent GP needed in Carrigallen

There is major concern for the future of GP led primary care in Carrigallen with no permanent doctor positioned to replace retiring Dr Antoinette Gregan.



Dr Gregan has been practicing in Carrigallen since 1985 and expanded the primary care centre offering a full time trusted medical service to the large area.

Dr Gregan will retire from the practice in mid-August, just three weeks away and despite giving plenty of notice to the HSE, there is no permanent solution in place.

The HSE have confirmed they will have a locum in Carrigallen for mid- August, but there is no plan to have a permanent HSE GP in place.



Cllr Paddy O'Rourke said the situation is very serious and the local community are concerned about the service and any possible threat to downgrade a necessary and busy health service.

O'Rourke explained to the Observer that the HSE were notified about the retirement of Dr Gregan in March this year, yet it was the end of May before the position was advertised. The application date was extended and two people expressed anan interest, they were invited to interview but they declined to attend.

O'Rourke said the HSE “have no plan in place to attract a permanent doctor to the area.”



He said the HSE are under obligation to find a locum but there could be a break in service as the same locum may not be in place week after week.

Cllr O’Rourke said he is awaiting a response from the HSE on their plans but he did acknowledge there is a “shortage of doctors in Ireland.”

Dr Antoinette Gregan works from the primary care centre in Carrigallen, the centre covers a large area taking in Newtowngore, Arva, Killeshandra and into Loch Gowna Co Cavan.



O’Rourke said the full time practice is busy and patients experience long waits to see the doctor.

He said there are two receptionists and a part time nurse employed at the centre.

Cllr O'Rourke explained that the community are concerned they may see a plethora of locums, interrupting a previously smooth service.

