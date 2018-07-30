Remember Goats Don't Shave? They are playing Mohill Summer Festival!

All roads lead to the Mohill Summer Festival from Wednesday, August 15-19.

Keshcarrigan's Eleanor Shanley and guests are one of the highlights of this year's concerts which takes place in St Mary’s Church on Friday August 17 at 9pm. Tickets on sale from Mulveys and Paul’s of Mohill at €20. Pre purchase advisable due to last year's sell out.



The 4 of US play St Mary’s Church on the opening night of the festival, Wednesday August 15 at 9pm and tickets are on sale in Mulveys and Paul’s.



Thursday, August 18 is Country night at 9.30 with Mick Flavin and his band in a free open air Concert.



One of Ireland’s biggest bands from the 90s Goats Don't Shave close the festival on Sunday, August 19 with a Free open air concert at 9.30pm. "We will have our own Las Vegas in the hills of Donegal ....."



So for entertainment this August Mohill Summer Festival is where it’s all happening!

