Countdown is on for Leitrim breeders to represent their county at Ireland's top Dairy Cow contest

With less than a month to go to Ireland’s top Holstein Friesian pedigree dairy contest, the countdown is on for Co. Leitrim dairy breeders to enter the Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Cow before the closing date of August 10.

The organisers say that the strong turn-out from all over Ireland at last year’s show should encourage other breeders to take up the challenge. Competition director, Brendan Smyth explained, “we were delighted to see such a strong representation from all over the island of Ireland at last year’s show. It was one of the biggest entries in the history of the competition. We hope it has encouraged breeders to put the date in their diaries and keep an eye on the prizes which range from Heifer in Milk, to Junior Cow and of course the top prize of Champion.”

The competition rewards breeders that combine good conformation in their animals with top milk production capability. 2018 marks 35 years of the event which is backed by Diageo, the manufacturers of Baileys Irish Cream and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland.

Winning the top prize at the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow rewards the farmer with €2,500 plus the Virginia Milk Products Perpetual Trophy. To be eligible for entry, cows must first have produced 500kgs of butterfat and protein in a 305-day lactation.

Entry forms are available by contacting Brendan Smyth on 087 2560952.

