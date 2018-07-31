Boyle 2040 plan to propose link between town and Lough Key Forest Park

Boyle 2040 is expected to be launched this Autumn.

The plan, which is currently being finalised will provide the footprint for the future of the town and its hinterland.

The document is expected to propose a Greenway Link between Boyle and Lough Key Forest Park as well as a direction for the future use of the formal Royal Hotel. Roscommon County Council intends to retain the main section of the Royal Hotel in Boyle. The local authority bought the 200-year-old building last June for €100,000 after it closed as a hotel about five years before.

The 22 year plan will focus on Main Street, St Patrick's Street and Bridge Street areas.

The Boyle 2040 plan is a joint initiative between the Boyle Town Team and Roscommon County Council.

