Increase in anti-social behaviour on Irish trains

New figures for anti-social behaviour incidents on trains for the first half of 2018 have shown an increase of more than 22% on incidents for the same period last year.

The figures, released as part of an investigation by RTÉ's This Week programme, show there were 429 incidents of anti social behaviour on our national rail service in the six months to June 30 this year.

More than 25% of these incidents involved aggressive behaviour from customers travelling on rail services. The figures, released to RTÉ under Freedom of Information legislation showed that the consumption of alcohol and drugs was by far the cause of the biggest number of anti social incidents on our trains in 2017.

Last year there were 383 of these offences, accounting for more than 50% of total incidents for the year.

In the first half of 2018, 264 incidents involving antisocial behaviour as a result of drugs or alcohol consumption, have already been reported, showing that this type of offence is increasingly becoming a problem on our trains.

In 2014, as a result of numerous complaints, Iarnrod Éireann introduced a ban on alcohol consumption on some trains between Dublin and Waterford in a bid to reduce the number of anti-social incidents.