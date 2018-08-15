The Mainliners return to Glenfarne

Following the passing of their dear friend and colleague Big Tom McBride, their vast following of loyal fans were hoping to get an opportunity to dance to the Mainliners once more.



Now the band with the magic beat have got back together with John Glenn, who first joined the Mainliners over forty years ago.

John fronted the band from ’75 to ’78 and they had immediate success with hits such as “Sunny side of the Mountain,” “Turn back the Years” and “Keep on the Sunnyside”.



The Mainliners first introduction to the bigger dance halls in Ireland in the 60’s was the Rainbow Ballroom in Glenfarne. Don’t miss this incredible reunion, and dance again to the band when they play the Rainbow Ballroom, Glenfarne on August 17.

