BREAKING NEWS: Largest recorded seizure of cannabis resin in Leitrim

Leitrim gardai have secured the largest seizure of cannabis resin in the history of the county, after drugs with an estimated street value of €140,000 were seized in two locations last night.

In an intelligence led operation, Carrick-on-Shannon gardai stopped a vehicle on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Shannon at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 31.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 20kg of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €135,000. A man was arrested at the scene and a further search of rented accommodation in Manorhamilton resulted in the discovery of more cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €5,000, plus a large amount of cash.

The property was cordoned off for further investigation over night and the scene remained preserved until lunch time today.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, told www.leitrimobserver.ie that this is believed to be the largest seizure of cannabis resin in Leitrim on record.

The man arrested in Carrick-on-Shannon is currently being detained under drug trafficking legislation in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station. His period of detention has already been extended for a further 18 hours.

The arrest is the result of a special ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Northern Region and specifically targeting drug supply in Sligo/Leitrim.