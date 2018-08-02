Four post offices to close in Leitrim this month

Four post offices are set to close in Co Leitrim this month following the offer of an early retirement exit package by An Post.

Aughavas, Killargue, Aghacashel and Newtowngore post offices will be closed by the end of August and all services will be transferred to neighbouring post offices in larger towns.

Aughavas still plans to fight closure

The community of Aughavas is lodging an appeal against the closure of their post office.

The current post mistress is set to retire this month and the post office is slated for closure on August 10.

Spokesperson for the local committee set up to try and save Aughavas Post Office, Terry Williams, told www.leitrimobserver.ie that the committee had met last night to draft a letter of appeal.

The letter has been sent to An Post this morning in a bid to secure future services.

Adding to the appeal, the new owner of The Dugout, where the Post Office is housed, Michael Reilly, said that he wants to continue the business and has staff ready to train to provide the service.