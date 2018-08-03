Boyle awarded €200,000 for rural regeneration

Boyle town is set to be awarded €200,000 under the Rural Regeneration plan with the bulk of the money expected to go towards the regeneration of the Royal Hotel.

Funds will be used to make sure the building is safe, there are numerous ideas for the building but nothing has been confirmed.

Other Roscommon towns and village to receive money include €100,000 for Ballaghaderreen, €100,000 for Frenchpark, €100,000 for Elphin, €100,000 for Strokestown and €100,000 for Rooskey.

The allocations were announced at the most recent Boyle Municipal District meeting and the funding will be used to regenerate the towns and enhance leisure attractions.