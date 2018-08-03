Criminal Assets Bureau searches carried out this morning in Donegal
Searches have been carried out today.
The Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by local Gardai have conducted a search operation in Co Donegal this morning, Friday August 3, 2018.
Searches were conducted at three residential properties and two professional premises at an undisclosed location in Co Donegal.
The CAB investigation relates to a criminal living in County Donegal and to the ownership of property suspected to be funded through criminal conduct.
No arrests were made.
