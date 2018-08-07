Work starts on new Shed Distillery Visitor Centre

Work has started on the new Shed Distillery Visitors Experience in Drumshanbo, which is expected to open later this year.

The Shed Distillery announced this week, "The super local project team have started on The Shed Distillery Visitors Experience to open late 2019 in wild and rural Drumshanbo;creating new jobs and prosperity in Irelands Hidden Heartlands."

The business was granted conditional planning permission by Leitrim County Council in February this year for a new single-storey extension (483 m.sq) and refurbishment and alteration of the existing distillery accommodation at the Food Hub site.

The Visitor Experience Centre will include a reception, exhibition areas, visitor toilets, a café, a botanical glasshouse and herb garden. The existing access road and green areas adjacent to the new development will be redesigned and landscaped to accommodate a new entrance road and car park.

