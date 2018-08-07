Rare shark found off Sligo coast

Humans were not the only species flocking to the beach this Summer as a rare Porbeagle Shark was found off Mullaghmore beach, Sligo last week.

The Porbeagle Shark is a rare dight in shallow waters off the coast, but the good spell of weather seems to have attracted them close to shore. It is the first species caught and released in the bay of Mullaghmore for almost 20 years.

The Porbeagle Shark is found widely in the cold and temperate marine waters of the North Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere.

This species of shark is also not known to bit swimmers or boats.