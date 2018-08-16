Caoimhghin Ó Caoláin will speak at John Joe McGirl Commemoration in Ballinamore

Leitrim’s legendary Republican, John Joe McGirl will be remembered at the annual commemoration in his honour on Saturday, August 18 in Ballinamore.



The parade, headed by the Mountain Road Pipe Band, will start from the Square at 8pm on Saturday.

The parade will come down the Main Street to the John Joe McGirl monument where the oration will be given by Sinn Féin TD for Cavan Monaghan Caoimhghin Ó Caoláin.



John Joe McGirl was one of the iconic figures in Leitrim public life from his internment in the 1940s to his death in 1988.

John Joe who was a publican and undertaker, he served as both a TD and a County Councillor and, during his political career, he also served as Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council.



McGirl, who had a lot of respect in the community held the position of Vice President of Sinn Féin.

He had a proud republican history and was interned in the 1940s in the Curragh.

He was also held in Mountjoy during the 1950s and interned in Long Kesh during the 1970s.



The general public and people who are in town for the festival are invited to take part in the parade and commemoration at the memorial opposite the Community Hall in Ballinamore on Saturday, August 18.

Music afterwards by Barry Davey from Co Derry in McGirls' Bar on Main Street.

