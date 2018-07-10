Jake Carter confirmed for Ballinamore Festival

The organisers of the Ballinamore Family Festival have confirmed that this year's festival will be brought to a close by none other than Jake Carte.

A brother of country sensation Nathan Carter, Jake has developed a big following in recent years despite the fact that he is still just 19 years old.

He further enhanced his following when he appeared on this year's edition of Dancing with the Stars and emerged triumphant in the hit RTE show.

The Ballinamore Family Festival commences on Sunday, August 12 and there will be a week of music and entertainment with something guaranteed to appeal to everyone.

