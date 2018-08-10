Charity Walk in Carrick-on-Shannon for Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses Service

A Charity Walk is taking place in Carrick-on-Shannon on behalf of the Night Nurses Service provided by Irish Cancer Society.

Boots Pharmacy staff invite you to come and join them in raising much-needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service.

Bring your family and friends along and join them in their 5 km Night Walk.

Participants are asked to donate €10 to register to walk, jog or run.

You can also help support by purchasing a Night Walk tag at €2 in any Boots store in honour of someone who has been affected by cancer. The Night Walk tags will then be displayed at the respective walk.

The walk will commence from beside the car park at the Boots store in Rosebank Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, 19th August at 7pm.

Everyone welcome.