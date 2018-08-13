Carrick-on-Shannon in top four of new IBAL league on waterways

The first nationwide survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) of Ireland’s rivers, beaches and harbours has placed beautiful Carrick-on-Shannon in the top 4 of the country.

The study, carried out by An Taisce, showed only 4 of 50 areas surveyed were deemed “Clean to European Norms”, Leitrim's county town was one of these along with the Shannon in Lanesboro, Co Longford.

The An Taisce report for Carrick-on-Shannon stated, “The riverwalk pathway and boardwalk were very attractively presented and maintained. There was some lovely planting in the immediate vicinity. The water was clear. The overall impression created here was of a very clean environment with a virtual absence of litter throughout.”

Also read: Frances Cryan cuts ribbon to mark opening of new Leitrim Observer offices