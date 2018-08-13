Watch | Leitrim's Breege Connolly gives her reaction following European Athletics marathon

Speaking shortly after reaching the finish line in Berline yesterday morning, Kinlough's Breege Connolly said she was "content" with her time of 2:41:53 which saw her finish in 31st place at the European Athletics Championship marathon.

Speaking after the event with her Irish team mates, Lizzie Lee and Gladys Ganiel, Breege said, "I probably didn't get my racing legs or maybe confidence until the third lap and then I felt I had a little bit left so that's when I kicked on."

Conditions got progressively hotter throughout the race but Breege said she didn't find the weather to be a factor in the race that saw Ireland finish in eight position.

"I didn't find the heat so much today. It was warm definitely but it was tiredness that was picking on me in the end."

When asked about her time Breege said, "Same as Lizzie (Lee) I'm content with the time."