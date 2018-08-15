437 Leitrim students receive their Leaving Cert results today

437 students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate Exam results today in Co Leitrim, marking the culmination of their second level education.



222 females and 215 males sat the exam in Co Leitrim in June this year. Nationally 54,396 students sat the Leaving Certificate (Established) in Ireland with a further 44 students sitting the exams in Libya.A further 2,709 candidates followed the Leaving Cert Applied programme nationally, however no students completed this programme in Leitrim in 2018.

Some 13,368 additional students followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme nationally.



A new Leaving Certificate grading system was introduced in 2017 which reduced the number of grades from 14 in the old system, to 8.

Results will be available online for students from 12pm today, Wednesday, August 15. Access to the online results service, which requires the use of the candidate's examination number and unique candidate PIN, is through www.examinations.ie

Candidates receiving results can find detailed information about viewing their scripts and appealing their results in the 2018 Candidate Information Booklet. This booklet is available from www.examinations.ie and it explains the marking, viewing, appeals and post appeals processes.

The viewing of scripts will take place in schools on Friday, August 31 and Saturday, September 1, this year.

Appeals

To appeal a result, Leaving Certificate candidates should use the Online Appeal Application service on www.examinations.ie. This service will be available from 12 midday on Monday, August 20 until 5pm on Monday, September 3.

Access to the service is via examination number and PIN and, at the end of the transaction, the candidate will be provided with an appeal confirmation form, showing the subjects which they have opted to appeal.

In order to make a valid appeal, they must return this form to the school where they sat their examinations. Candidates have until the evening of Monday, September 3, 2018 to do so.

Helpline

A helpline facility will be operating from early this morning, August 15, to provide information and advice to students and parents at results time. The helpline number operated by the national Parents' Council (Post Primary) is 1800 265 165.

