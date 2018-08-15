Students and teachers congratulated following "excellent" Leaving Cert results in Manorhamilton

St Clare's Comprehensive School principal John Irwin has paid credit to the 91 students who this morning received their Leaving Certificate results saying, "They all got what they wanted."

Commenting on the results achieved by the students Mr Irwin said, "The results were really, really excellent."

Two students achieved in excess of 600 points while Mr Irwin was pleased to note that the school bucked the national trend with regards math results.

Nationally just under 10% of students sitting ordinary level maths failed while just under 2% of those who sat the higher level paper failed. However, Mr Irwin was pleased to report that there was a 100% pass rate for maths recorded in St Clare's Comprehensive School.

Mr Irwin paid tribute to the students and staff saying, "They are a great group of kids and they all got what they wanted. They are brilliant results and I would like to thank the teachers for all their hard work."

Best of luck to everyone getting Leaving Cert results today. It can be the start of a new exciting phase of your life, but for those who are disappointed remember there are more options and opportunities than ever before to achieve your ambitions. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) August 15, 2018

