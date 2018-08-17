IT Sligo is offering students who failed maths in the Leaving, a second chance!

If you have failed maths in the Leaving Cert this year but still have ambitions to go to third level, there is a solution. The Institute of Technology Sligo have launched an initiative to allow students to sit an independent exam which will allow them access to many courses on campus.

Even if a student hasn’t applied to IT Sligo before now, they can choose from a range of courses on Vacant Places which will be advertised on www.itsligo.ie from Monday, August 20. Students who have already applied for an IT Sligo course but did not get an offer because of their maths result can also use this exam to satisfy the maths requirement for their chosen course.

To book onto the maths exam email their name and CAO number to Rooney.Rosaleen@itsligo.ie The exam will take place from 9.30am in IT Sligo on Wednesday, August 22 and is free of charge.

The purpose of this examination is to provide applicants with a “second chance” opportunity to achieve these minimum Mathematics entry requirements.

Results will be emailed to candidates and eligible applicants will receive an offer in Round 2.

Applications open from 1pm August 16, and close at 1pm on Monday, August 20, 2018, after which an email will be sent to applicants with further instructions and directions to the exam venue.