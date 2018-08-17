Ongoing work of Leitrim PPN with Sligo and IT and Leitrim County Council has resulted in the acceptance of a research proposal which explores waste water treatment options for housing in rural areas.

This is a result of concerns from the community being raised through Leitrim PPN and its members sanctioning exploration of potential research solutions.

Facilitated by Philip Rooney of Leitrim PPN, Dr. Brian McCann of Sligo IT and Bernard Greene of Leitrim County Council agreed on a proposal that will look at:

- current research and publications on domestic waste water treatment;

- current systems that match the regulations and viable alternatives;

- the issues relating to soil properties in County Leitrim, and other areas that limit planning permissions within the regulations.

This collaborative project seeks results that benefit the people and environment of Leitrim and beyond.

The research is planned to start in September and marks significant progress on a matter that influences people’s day to day lives in Leitrim.

Speaking after the meeting Philip Rooney of Leitrim PPN Secretariat said it was “a positive outcome and it’s great to see the engagement and cooperation between the community through Leitrim PPN, Leitrim County Council, our regional education facility in Sligo IT.”

He noted the potential for new technologies that could be found to help and that Leitrim was leading out on this project with the support of the community here and nationally through other county PPNs.