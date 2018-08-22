No tester employed at Leitrim Driving Centre

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) revealed last week that there is no driver tester employed in Leitrim and testers in other centres service the county.



The RSA driving test centre situated in Carrick-on-Shannon has 435 on the waiting list to sit their driving test.

According to the RSA there is a 14.6 week waiting list, but there is no tester employed in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy from Roscommon released the information following a parliamentary question. if there have been any changes recently to the number of testers in Carrick.



The RSA informed him “there is currently no driver tester headquartered in Carrick-on-Shannon. Carrick-on-Shannon is serviced by other driver testers within that region with testers rostered there on a regular basis. In the context of taking on additional driver testers in the coming months we will review the need to headquarter a driver tester in Carrick-on-Shannon.”

There is only one tester in County Roscommon and Longford, two in Donegal and two in Cavan and four in Sligo.

“Figures from the Road Safety Authority indicate that there are currently a total of 45,425 people to sit their driving test in centres around the country.



Deputy Murphy said the fact there is no driver tester in Leitrim is “simply not good enough.”

“In response to my parliamentary question the Road Safety Authority outlined that they will review the need to headquarter a driver tester in Carrick-on-Shannon and I am calling on Minister Ross to appoint a driver tester in County Leitrim.

“There is also only one driver tester in County Roscommon where people are waiting up to three months for a test so there is a need for an additional driver tester in the county.



“These type of waiting lists and waiting periods are simply unacceptable as many people are left in limbo land for up to three and four months. Many of these people may be waiting for a full licence for employment purposes or a job application may be hinging on them having a full licence while other drivers are paying exorbitant levels of car insurance for provisional licences and they are being left waiting long periods to sit their driving test.



“More driver testers need to be appointed to tackle this issue,” said Deputy Murphy.

