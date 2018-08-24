 Carrick-on-Shannon is a finalist in the Friendliest Place in Ireland Awards 2018

Carrick-on-Shannon is one of five finalists in the AIB Merchant Services-Retail Excellence Friendliest Place in Ireland Awards 2018.

Carrick-on-Shannon is, along with Ennis, Limerick, Slane and Waterford, vying for the top spot come November when the winner will be announced at a sell-out black-tie event in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Retail Excellence, the largest retail representative body in Ireland, run these prestigious awards to drive standards and celebrate excellence in retail operations and town centres throughout the country. Last year Ennis won the prestigious title at the Retail Excellence Awards which was attended by more than 700 Irish retail industry executives. The awards are the biggest and best supported event in the Irish retail industry calendar.

Commenting on the announcement Lorraine Higgins Chief Executive of Retail Excellence said “Ireland is renowned the world over for its warm welcome and hospitality to all. Nothing conveys this more effectively than our retailers operating throughout every village, town and city in the country.

“We are delighted with the quality of entries we received this year for Ireland’s Friendliest Place Award and the standard set was second to none. It is always difficult to choose the finalists but the five towns selected are standard bearers in driving customer excellence, hospitality and pride in their town. The five finalists can be justly proud of this achievement and I all look forward to the announcement of the overall winner in November” concluded Ms. Higgins.

Mark Patterson, Head of Field Sales, AIB Merchant Services said “being shortlisted for Ireland’s Top 5 Friendliest place represents an achievement in itself, and it is recognition of the efforts made by each finalist driving customer excellence, hospitality and pride in their town. My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s finalists.”