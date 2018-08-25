Rediscover your Leitrim built heritage with the world's biggest photo competition -Wiki Loves Monuments

The world’s biggest photography competition, Wiki Loves Monuments, now lists hundreds of Leitrim structures waiting to be photographed.

The 2018 Wiki Loves Monuments photography competition takes place from Saturday 25th August – Saturday 30th September. Initiated by the Wikimedia Community, the movement behind Wikipedia, and organised locally by the Wikimedia Community Ireland. The competition aims to raise awareness of Ireland’s national monuments and protected structures while creating a crowd-sourced repository of quality photos that will be free to strengthen public engagement and education.

Most Leitrim churches are listed along with railway stations, monuments and places of interest.

All photographers are invited to photograph the built heritage in their locality and upload their photos to Wikimedia Commons. Entries will be judged by an Irish panel of judges and the winners will be announced in late October 2018. The top ten Irish images will be entered into the international competition.

Since 2014 the Wiki Loves Monuments competition in Ireland has seen 718 photographers submitting a total of 5235 images.

For full details of the competition see www.wikilovesmonuments.ie and for updates see @wikimediaIE #WLMIE and Wikimedia Ireland’s Facebook page.

How to take part in Wiki Loves Monuments:

1. Find your nearest eligible national monuments from the interactive map.

2. Have a read of the rules and tips.

3. Go out and take your best shots.

4. Return to the Wiki Loves Monuments website and upload your best images using the map. You’ll be asked to register an account with Wikimedia Commons, if you haven’t already.

This is a great excuse to get out and see the fantastic local monuments in Leitrim - and you could even win a prize for your photo.

