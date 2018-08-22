Deputy Martin Kenny says untapped tourism potential is due to lack of support

Fáilte Ireland figures show that Leitrim is second last on the list of counties receiving overseas visitors and this is an indication of lack of support for the sector in the county, according to Sinn Féin TD for Sligo/Leitrim Martin Kenny.

Deputy Kenny said, "Leitrim comes second last (25th) on the list of counties receiving overseas visitors and Sligo comes 15th in the list.

"For two counties with such natural beauty and with a cultural heritage including the likes of WB Yeats and John McGahern to be so low down the list is an indication of the lack of support for rural tourism in the North West.

“There are basic needs in infrastructure, marketing and tourism training which are missing from this area and a massive untapped potential remains.

"There is a lot of lip-service from the government and its supporters, Fianna Fáil, about rural Ireland, but the reality is neglect and lack of funding and those who suffer are the people of the North West.”

Overseas visitors and spend by county (2017):

1 Dublin: 5,936,000 (€1981m); 2 Galway: 1,673,000 (€589m); 3 Cork: 1,600,000 (€631m); 4 Kerry: 1,277,000 (€337m); 5 Clare: 749,000 (€158m); 6 Limerick: 647,000 (€261m); 7 Mayo: 324,000 (€78m); 8 Kilkenny: 315,000 (€55m); 9 Wicklow: 275,000 (€73m); 10 Donegal: 255,000 (€82m); 11 Waterford: 255,000 (€69m); 12 Wexford: 232,000 (€61m); 13 Kildare: 211,000 (€91m); 14 Tipperary (N&S): 192,000 (€88m); 15 Sligo: 173,000 (€45m); 16 Louth: 172,000 (€55m); 17 Meath: 162,000 (€44m); 18 Cavan: 107,000 (€48m); 19 Westmeath: 103,000 (€46m); 20 Carlow: 79,000 (€45m); 21 Monaghan: 60,000 (€25m); 22 Roscommon: 54,000 (€27m); 23 Offaly: 52,000 (€16m); 24 Laois: 43,000 (€14m); 25 Leitrim: 41,000 (€18m); 26 Longford: 24,000 (€10m)

Read Also:

Classic phone box is new tourist information point in Drumsna