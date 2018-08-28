Leitrim County Council short-listed for two awards

Leitrim County Council has been short-listed for two awards in the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2018.

In the category for Best Practice in Citizen Engagement Leitrim County Council has been shortlisted for the Use Your Brain Not Your Fists campaign.

In the Sustaining the Arts category the council has been shortlisted for Creative Frame.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with Chambers Ireland and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Twenty-one local authorities have been short-listed over sixteen categories, ranging from ‘Supporting Tourism’ to ‘Best Practice in Citizen Engagement.’

Congratulating the local authorities short-listed, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD said: “The Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards, which my Department is very proud to support, gives local authorities the opportunity to showcase the invaluable, impactful and often very innovative work they do in making our communities better places in which to live, work and play. I would like to congratulate Chambers Ireland for their important work in managing these awards every year.”

Senator Victor Boyhan a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Local Government said he was particularly delighted to learn that Leitrim County Council had been short-listed under two categories for the awards and wished them well in the final.

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony on 22 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, Dublin.