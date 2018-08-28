Campaign to highlight abuse of accessible car parking spaces in Carrick-on-Shannon

Have you ever parked your car in an accessible car space provided for people with disabilities?



Have you ever said “I’ll be back in 5 minutes/I’m just running to the bank/for coffee, as an excuse?

Come along to the Quay Side Carpark, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, August 30 from 2-3pm to support the Irish Wheelchair Association's “Back In 5” Parking Campaign and help highlight the abuse of accessible car parking spaces in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The rationale behind this initiative is to encourage motorists to consider the consequences of using accessible parking bays when they have no valid reason to do so.



It asks drivers to consider the issues drivers/passengers with limited mobility encounter when the misuse of accessible parking bays occurs on a daily basis and how the actions of a few have major consequences.



This Thursday, August 30 from 2-3pm, the IWA Carrick will take over a number of strategically identified parking spaces (standard parking bays) using wheelchairs and other mobility aids for a short period to demonstrate to drivers what it feels like to lose YOUR parking space, and how it will impact you!