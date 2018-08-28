Date set for Irish Presidential Election

The date for the Irish Presidential Election was announced this morning.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed the news this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan that we will go to the polls on Friday, October 26.

Minister Murphy said that he will sign the formal order calling for the election today.

The winner of the election will be inaugurated two weeks later on 11 November 2018.

Numerous prospective candidates have declared their intentions to challenge sitting President Michael D Higgins, including businessman Gavin Duffy, activist Kevin Sharkey, Independent Senator Joan Freeman, and journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

It is expected Cavan businessman Sean Gallagher is set to put his name forward.

Once the signing of a presidential election order has been completed would-be candidates have 28 days to secure a place on the ballot.

In order to do so a candidate must secure the backing of 20 elected representatives (TDs or Senators) or four county councils.

Leitrim County Council's next meeting is Monday, September 3 and it is expected a number of the Presidential candidates will be seeking members' backing on that date.

