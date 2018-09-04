Diocesan changes for Kilmore 2018 announced

The Bishop of Kilmore Leo O'Reilly has announced the diocesan changes for Kilmore.

Fr Peter McKiernan P.P. Denn to be P.P. Crosserlough with effect on 29 September 2018.

Fr Charlie O'Gorman P.P. Killinagh-Glangevilin to be C.C. Cavan and Director of Sacred Music at the Cathedral of St Patrick and St Felim, Cavan.

Fr Donal Kilduff, Chancellor and Diocesan Secretary to be P.P. Denn in addition.

Fr John Cooney, P.P. Kilmainhamwood to be P.P. V.F., Cootehill.

Fr John Sexton, Chaplain St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton to be temporary Parish Administrator in Kilinagh-Glangevlin in addition.

Fr Martin Gilcreest, currently on sabbatical leave, to be C.C. Shercock.

Fr Gabriel Kelly, Locum Chaplain Cavan, seconded to be appointed Hospital Chaplain in Cavan General Hospital.

Fr Paul Prior to go on Secondment to the Society of Jesus, Irish Province.

Fr Paul Casey, Acting Parish Priest Cootehill, to go on sabbatical leave.

Fr Loughlain Carolan, C.C. Virginia, to be Parish Administrator, Killinagh-Glangevlin with effect from 1st December 2018 after his sabbatical leave.

Fr Rafal Siwek, C.C. Cavan to go on sabbatical leave.

Fr Addison Okpeh, C.C. Shercock to be Parish Priest, Kilmainhamwood.

All changes effective from today, September 4, 2018.