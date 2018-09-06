Leitrim heritage project announced as finalist in first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards

The St. Catherine’s Church Restoration Society in Leitrim has beaten stiff competition to be announced as a finalist and North region winner in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding.

Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes.

The church restoration project came out tops in the North Region in the Heritage Category and now proceeds to the Awards finals at a gala dinner in Dublin on November 3rd.

A total of 36 groups from all over Ireland go forward to the final in six categories – Sport, Health & Wellbeing; Arts & Culture; Heritage; Community and Youth.

Members of St. Catherine’s Church Restoration Society.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get another €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a televised gala dinner in Dublin on November 3rd.

St. Catherine’s Church was saved from becoming a ruin by a groups who got together to work towards its restoration, and to grow important community connections at the same time. Good Causes funding allowed for the replacement of wooden floors which led to other important restoration work.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated the Leitrim winner on coming through the Regional stage of the competition and wished them the best of luck for the finals.

He said: “We were overwhelmed at the level of entries we received for our first National Lottery Good Causes Awards. We had over 500 applications from every County in Ireland in all categories. Through these Awards we want to show how people, organisations, projects and sports clubs are doing extraordinary things in their communities. This is work that often goes unrecognized.”

Chair of the judging panel, businessman and broadcaster, Bobby Kerr, said: “I have been blown away by the standard of the entries for these very important awards. As somebody who travels regularly all over Ireland for my work I am aware of the impact of National Lottery Good Causes funding. It has been an honour to have learned about the inspiring work that is going on around Ireland through the judging process.”