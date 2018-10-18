Leitrim Jobs Round-Up

Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in the region.



Boxmore Plastics Ltd in Ballyconnell are inviting applications for a full-time Accounts Assistant.



Leitrim County Council is seeking suitably qualified people for a temporary Civil Technician Grade 1 role.



McNiffe Kitchens in Ballinamore is seeking a full time cabinerimmaker/kitchen fitter. They are also seeking an apprentice cabinet maker/kitchen fitter.



