Seven year old Leitrim lad takes title at All Ireland Sean Nós Dancing Competition

Seven year old Tom Cullen from Carrick-on-Shannon took home the All Ireland title in the Under 9 All Ireland Sean Nos Dancing Competition at the Oireachtas na Samhna held in Killarney on Saturday 3rd November.

Tom is a member of Edwina Guckian's Airc Damhsa Dancing Club. The club stated "It was one mighty weekend we won’t ever forget at Oireachtas na Samhna 2018! Thanks to all the dancers, teachers, friends and families that travelled to Killarney and made the weekend a festival of music, singing, dancing and craic!

Comhghairdeas Mór ó chroí to these men bringing home the Sean Nós dancing cups to Leitrim & Sligo. Tom Cullen & Aaron Glancy."

Aaron Glancy from Sligo won the U18 title. The competition was aired live on TG4.

Have a look at Tom Cullen performing his dance:

