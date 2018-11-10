Why so few women TDs? 100 years of women's votes event

50:50 Northwest, the regional branch of the national campaign for equal political representation, will host granddaughters of Sylvia Pankhurst and Hannah Skeffington, in conversation with Carole Coleman, RTE journalist and broadcaster, in the Model, Sligo, next Monday, November 19.



There will be a strong show from Leitrim at the event with Deputy Martin Kenny, Cllr Sinead Guckian, Broadcaster Carole Coleman and author Michael Harding.

Author Michael Harding

Marian Harkin MEP will deliver the opening address, and an afternoon panel discussion, moderated by Alison O’Connor, journalist and broadcaster will explore causes and solutions for women’s under-representation in politics today.



The panellists are: Martin Kenny TD, Catherine Martin TD, Minister Joe McHugh and Marc MacSharry TD; Councillors: Sinead Guckian, Niamh Kennedy and Sinead Maguire; and Dr. Fiona Buckley, University College Cork, a co-founder of the national 50:50 campaign.

Leitrim Cllr Sinead Guckian



Michael Harding, well known, playwright and novelist will share his reflections on women in politics and rural Ireland.

This celebration of the centenary of women’s suffrage in Britain and Ireland promises to be an exciting, lively event.

The seminar pays tribute to the courage and determination of those who struggled for and won suffrage rights for women, drawing inspiration and insight from their experience to feed into a timely and very relevant exploration of women and politics in contemporary Ireland.



The proportionately low number of women political representatives elected in rural Ireland, and how this might be addressed in the future, will be a particular point of focus.



As a lead in to this event, a showing of the film The Suffragette, with Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter, and Brendan Gleeson, was held in the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday November 6.



100 years of women's votes event will be in The Model, Sligo on Monday, November 19 from 10am-4pm.

Tickets €15 includes a light lunch are available on https://5050northwest.eventbrite.ie

