Seamus O'Rourke's play 'And Thank You' in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Seamus O'Rourke playwrith and Leitrim person of the year 2019 comes to the Bush Hotel on Friday, November 16 with his new play And Thank You.

A play about an ordinary man living in rural Ireland who gets saved … saved from a life of pub talk and prophesising.

King John O’Sullivan used to be able to drink fifteen pints without having to piddle, now, it’s every nine.

Going to the Gents so often can wear a man out. The story is told by the Reverend Thaddaeus Clancy and O’Sullivan’s two sons, Larry O and Martin.



The sons run the family shop while Daddy, the King of McKenna’s Bar makes up the rules.

It’s a story of hard work and success and dangling. There’s bad driving and ice hockey and there’s falling down.

When the ‘Divel’ starts to gnaw, the kingdom will fall.

Guaranteed to be a big success again and always a good nights entertainment. Tickets €15 on sale at venue in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.



Seamus O'Rourke will be presented with his Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year Award on November 30 in The Bee Park Centre, Manorhamilton.