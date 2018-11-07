Tesco Carrick-on-Shannon temporarily closed

The Tesco store in Carrick-on-Shannon is closed temporarily due to "urgent maintenance issues."

A notice was placed on the large supermarket door last night to say it had closed early due to unforeseen circumstances.

The notice reads: Dear customers. Due to urgent maintenance issues this store is closed and will reopen as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

The lights are on in the store this afternoon and staff are inside.

Neither Tesco or the Environmental Health Office at the HSE have yet responded to the paper's queries on the details of the closure.