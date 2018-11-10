Video: Watch Leitrim's newest mural being painted

Construction is very advanced on Manorhamilton's new accommodation sector called W8 Village.

It consists of 14 brand new, luxury self-catering accommodation units, boasting all essential mod cons including wifi and safe underground parking.

The site says it will have fine art paintings, prints and pictures from local artists and photographs, inspired and created by the local area.

The first large scale piece of art was completed recently by artist Friz from Sligo. The mural took three days to complete.

