Bundoran RNLI assists surfer safely to shore

Bundoran RNLI assisted a surfer safely to shore last Saturday, November 10 after a member of the public raised the alarm.



A member of the public spotted someone they thought to be in difficulty and waving their arm off Rougey Point in Bundoran.

The Irish Coast Guard requested the inshore lifeboat to launch at 3.28pm and 10 minutes later the lifeboat helmed by Killian O’Kelly was at sea.



Weather conditions at the time were blowing a light south easterly wind and there was a 3m swell.

Once on the scene, the lifeboat crew observed that the surfer while not in difficulty or in any immediate danger, was in a challenging part of the sea and some distance away from the shore.



The crew made the decision to take the teenager onboard and transport him safely back to Bundoran Lifeboat Station.

Helm Killian O’Kelly Bundoran RNLI said, “We would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm this afternoon, that is always the right thing to do if you see someone you think or know to be in difficulty.”

Also read: RNLI to benefit from €6million bequest