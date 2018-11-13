Leitrim County Council have outlined that Disabled Parking Spaces are not for old people but for people with a disabled parking permit.



The issue arose when Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire called on the council to install and mark out at least one more distinct space at the rear of St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon this week.



She stated, “As the front of the church is not directly accessible the rear becomes more important to those of limited ability.”

She was informed the council will endeavour to carry out this request once 2019 local roads allocations have been established.

They stated, “This space will be monitored by our wardens and any vehicle without a disabled disc will be ticketed.”



Cllr Armstrong-McGuire said there is much difficulty around mass time as there is much demand on the disabled spaces.



Council Engineer Darragh O'Boyle reminded the Fine Gael Councillor that the disabled car parking spaces “are for disabled people - not for old people.”

Cllr Sinead Guckian supported the motion.

