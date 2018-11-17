The HPV Crisis - Real or manufactured? New film released

A substantial new documentary film released online to audiences in the UK and across Europe this week, questions claims made by UK, Danish and Spanish health authorities that widespread administering of the HPV vaccine is both safe and a guaranteed means of preventing cervical cancer.

It comes at a time when medical experts are proposing to extend the vaccine's use from teenage girls, adding teenage boys and children below the age of puberty.

'Manufactured Crisis: What they're not telling you about the HPV Vaccine' (http://bit.ly/manufacturedcrisis ) exposes cases of severe, life-changing adverse reactions experienced by girls and young women following doses of the commercial HPV vaccines Gardasil or Cervarix - cases from which the public has previously been shielded. Recorded adverse reactions include severe disability, paralysis and even death. Throughout Manufactured Crisis, victims and their families tell their own, often heartrending, stories.

The 60-minute film also features respected physicians and scientists who challenge claims over the HPV vaccine's value. They say it will be at least another decade or two before we know whether HPV vaccines are able to reduce the number of cancer cases, including common forms of cervical cancer, and - if so - at what cost. They also question the assertion, made by so many health authorities, that the balance of risks vs benefits weighs strongly in favour of vaccinating entire adolescent populations. In fact, say the scientists, the case for mass vaccination is not clear-cut. And these decisions have been made without even considering alternate, proven approaches to prevention, notably screening and sex education.

Manufactured Crisis is an Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) production - made in collaboration with Sanevax, the UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Daughters (AHVID), the Danish Association of HPV Vaccine Victims and the Spanish Association of people affected by HPV vaccine (AAVP).

'Manufactured Crisis: What they're not telling you about the HPV Vaccine' is produced by Focus for Health and Freda Birrell and is directed by Tim Reihm. The hour-long documentary is available for media and public viewing at http://bit.ly/manufacturedcrisis

