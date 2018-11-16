Leitrim District Superintendent denies any reports of 'disturbances' in Ballinamore

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, has stressed there were no disturbances in Ballinamore yesterday but acknowledged that some businesses had opted to close early.

Speaking with the Leitrim Observer this afternoon, the Superintendent said a group of people had been in Ballinamore yesterday and had congregated in a single licensed premises.

"At closing time they left the pub and for a short time congregated on the street outside but there were no problems," he said.

Superintendent English went on to add that there had been no reports of any incidents made to gardai in Ballinamore. He said there had been no instances of criminal damage or other public order problems and no reports of any thefts from shops.

"The same group of people are attending another function tonight (Friday, November 16) in Ballinamore and we have extra gardai deployed to the area," he said.