Leitrim person quoted €7,650 for hackney insurance

A Leitrim person who wishes to start a hackney business in the county has been quoted €7,650 for insurance.

Sinn Fein Cllr Padraig Fallon is calling for more supports to be made available to people wishing to establish hackneys and taxi’s in rural Ireland.

Cllr Fallon told the Leitrim Observer, “I have been contacted by a local constituent who is trying to establish a hackney business; the individual has a clean driving licence and over thirty years driving experience. However when he went looking for insurance the best quote he could obtain was €7,650.

Also read: New 'rural hackney' licences allowed

“Most of the insurance companies refused to quote him because he didn’t have two years’ experience driving a hackney. We recently seen the introduction of new drink driving laws which will result in an automatic three month ban on anyone caught driving over the alcohol limit. There is little or no public transport in rural Ireland and especially at night time taxi’s or hackneys are like hens teeth.



“This individual was trying to establish a business that would be of benefit to the whole community but due to Insurance costs it is not financially viable. I am calling on the government to provide some kind of financial support to individuals who wish to establish a taxi or a hackney business or to intervene with the insurance companies and stop this policy of quoting extortionate sums of money for insurance cover."

Also read: New drink driving law branded "anti-rural"