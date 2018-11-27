Funeral arrangements announced for Longford man Danny McGee who died following alleged assault in New York

The funeral arrangements have been announced for young Longford man, Daniel John ‘Danny’ McGee, Drumlish, who died following an alleged assault in New York last Thursday.

Danny (21) will repose at the family residence on Tuesday, November 27 from 5pm until 9pm and on Wednesday, November 28 from 2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm. Family time outside reposing times.



Removal takes place on Thursday morning, November 29 to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. Family flowers only with donations if desired to Pieta House.

Sympathy is extended to his heartbroken family, parents Don, Colleen, brother Brian, sister Eva, Uncle Tim, Denise, cousins Daniel and Nicole USA, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.