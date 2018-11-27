Confirmed: St Mogue's and St Bricin's Colleges to close and merge into new school

It is confirmed, plans to amalgamate St Mogue's College, Bawnboy and St Bricin's College, Belturbet was approved at an ETB meeting in Cavan yesterday, Monday November 26.

Members of Cavan ETB agreed to close both secondary schools and build a new secondary school in Ballyconnell.

The ETB board gave approval to the plans and it is expected the new school will open in September 2023.

The only political opposition to the plans comes from Fianna Fáil's Deputy Brendan Smith and Councillors John Paul Feeley and Sean Smith. They have called the idea "nonsense" and a "waste of money."

They believe if St Mogue's College is closed, students from West Cavan will migrate towards schools in Drumkeerin, Ballinamore and Carrigallen.

